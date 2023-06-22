A week after his suspension, the immediate past chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, is still in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja

Bawa has been in detention along with Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Messrs Bawa and Emefiele were suspended from their respective offices by President Bola Tinubu’s administration over allegations bordering on abuse of office

FCT, Abuja - The suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, is still in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Bawa is still being held one week after he was suspended, Daily Trust reported on Thursday, June 22.

Eight days after he landed in DSS net, the suspended chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is still in custody of the secret police. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

'Bawa grilled over role in naira redesign': Source

Although officials of the secret police did not disclose his offence(s), it was learnt that Bawa is still being grilled over his role in the naira redesign policy of the last administration.

A source said although there are other issues he is being grilled on, his role in the February cash crunch remains top of his 'crimes'.

It would be recalled that 16 days after his swearing-in as president and following at least one meeting with Bawa, President Tinubu suspended the EFCC chief. Thereafter, the DSS picked him up.

Why President Tinubu suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

Legit.ng reported that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has explained why President Tinubu suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as the chairman of the EFCC.

A statement by Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the office of the SGF, said President Tinubu suspended Bawa to allow for a proper investigation into his conduct while in office, The Guardian also reported.

DSS reportedly storms Bawa’s residence, conducts search over alleged diversion of proceeds from sold assets

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Bawa's residence in Gwarinpa, Abuja, was reportedly invaded by operatives of the DSS on Saturday, June 17, in the presence of his wife and children.

The DSS operatives were said to have also searched his office at the EFCC headquarters and invited his close associates for questioning.

Prominent lawyer speaks on President Bola Tinubu removing INEC chairman after suspending Bawa and Emefiele

Legit.ng also reported that popular Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Malcolm Omirhobo, on Sunday, June 18, said President Tinubu will not remove Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Omirhobo was reacting to a call by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, for Yakubu's removal.

