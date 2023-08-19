The Federal Capital Territory High Court has thrown out a human rights lawsuit by CBN staff Sa’adatu Yaro against the DSS

Yaro had requested the court to issue an order to release her cars and grant her bail from custody

The embattled CBN staff is a secondary defendant in a N6.9bn procurement fraud case against suspended governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele

FCT, Abuja - A Federal Capital Territory High Court has dismissed a fundamental human rights suit filed by a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sa’adatu Yaro, against the Department of State Services (DSS).

The court dismissed the suit on Friday, August 19, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Yaro, in the suit, sought an order releasing her six exotic cars seized by the secret police.

She also wanted the court to issue an order granting her bail from continued detention.

Why DSS should release me - CBN's Yaro

Yaro though her lawyer argued that her continuous detention and torture by the DSS since the 12th day of July 2023 violates her Right to Dignity of Human Person and Right to Personal Liberty guaranteed by Sections 34 & 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The embattled CBN senior staff is the second defendant in the N6.9bn procurement fraud case by the federal government against the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefile.

Recall that her absence stalled the commencement of trial on the matter on Thursday, August 17.

Emefiele's ordeal: Nigerians react

Fidelis Agun commented on Facebook:

"Mr Emefiele did not use his number six, when he was CBN governor.

"At first, he said he want to constest for president. When his ambition failed, he introduced naira redesign policy to stop BAT from becoming the president of Nigeria.

"The aftermath of the policy was horrible. We suffered a lot from the unrealistic policy. Therefore, he should remain in custody till further notice."

Jude Moore said:

"If you are in an office, be careful of what you do. If your boss or principal tells you to do anything thing that will contravene any law, be careful, if not, resign. I thought Emefiele was smart enough to have resigned when he should.

"He allowed himself to be used and dumped. Now even those who used him want to disgrace and destroy him."

Oluwatosin Titilope Peter said:

"Our courts have become comedy zones....Our constitution is continuously being violated on a daily basis..."

Emefiele: DSS arrests NIRSAL MD Abbas Masanawa

In a related development, the managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Abbas Umar Masanawa, has been picked up by the DSS.

This development was confirmed in a report by Daily Trust which revealed that the arrest of Masanawa might be linked with the ongoing investigation against the suspended governor of the CBN, Emefiele.

It was gathered that the former boss of NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulhameed, was also arrested for allegedly mismanaging N5 billion meant for farmers in Kano and Jigawa states.

