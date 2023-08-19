The operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the former boss of Nigerian printing and minting, Abbas Umar Masanawa

It was gathered in a recent report that Masanawa was arrested at his Abuja residence by operatives of the DSS

However, it is not clear why he was taken into custody, but further reports suggest that it might be linked to the current investigation of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN boss

FCT, Abuja - The managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Abbas Umar Masanawa, has been picked up by the Department of State Services (DSS).

This development was confirmed in a report by Daily Trust which revealed that the arrest of Masanawa might be linked with the ongoing investigation against the embattled and suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Operatives of the DSS arrested the ex-Minting and Printing MD at his Abuja residence. Photo Credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/DSS

Source: UGC

It was gathered that the former boss of NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulhameed, was also arrested for allegedly mismanaging N5 billion meant for farmers in Kano and Jigawa states.

This later led to his sack by ex-President President Muhammadu Buhari and the appointment of Masanawa was confirmed, who was at the time the managing director of Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How Masanwa picked up APC guber nomination form for Kastina State

Reports confirmed that Masanawa was a close ally of Emefiele and was on the verge of contesting for the Kastina State governorship seat under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) umbrella.

He was the executive director in charge of finance and strategy of the same company before he was recommended to head the company by the suspended apex bank governor.

A security source who spoke to the newspaper said the ally of Emefiele, who was picked up in his Abuja residence, was fingered in the investigation of Emefiele and the one ongoing at the CBN headquarters.

The spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya, was yet to reply to a text message sent to him for official confirmation and further details when filing this report.

Lagos court finally gives verdict on firearm suit against Emefiele

In another development, a Lagos-based Federal High Court has dismissed the illegal possession of a firearm and possession suit against the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Elefiele.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the federal high court gave the verdict following the application for the withdrawal by the federal government.

Oweibo said the application filed by the director of public prosecution (DPP) complied with Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Source: Legit.ng