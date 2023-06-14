State House, Abuja - The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has explained why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement by Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the office of the SGF, said President Tinubu suspended Bawa to allow for a proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

Revealed: Why President Tinubu Suspended EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa

Source: UGC

Weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against Bawa, says SGF

The statement further noted that weighty allegations of abuse of office were levelled against Bawa, hence the probe.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office," the statement read in part.

Bawa asked to hand over to director of operations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission.

The director will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Legit.ng notes that Bawa's suspension comes less than a week after Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was also suspended by the president, who ordered a probe of the apex bank under Emefiele’s watch.

Source: Legit.ng