Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has described the ministerial nomination of former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

Sani said it is saddening that El-Rufai is given another opportunity to serve the country, considering all he has done during his time as Kaduna governor

The former lawmaker is of the view that Tinubu rewarded those who betrayed their party and principal, but it was not the best time to please and appease ex-governors

Kaduna state, Nigeria - The former Senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has shared his opinion regarding the recently President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 28-man list of ministerial nominees submitted to the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, July 27.

Sani disclosed that the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who's among the ministerial nominees by President Tinubu is a "tragedy", The Punch reported.

Shehu Sani faults former ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai's ministerial nomination. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai, Senator Shehu Sani

"Nasir El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination a tragedy", Shehu Sani reveals

The activist made this assertion in an interview on Arise TV News which is making the rounds on social media on Friday, July 28.

Sani noted that it is not the time for the president to please and appease former governors but instead is time to appease Nigerians and bring in competent hands, Vanguard report added.

He said,

"In the nomination which I have seen, the one that represented Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, is a tragedy.

"That such a man is given an opportunity again to serve this country with all he has done and said in the office, I don't think President Tinubu means well."

Source: Legit.ng