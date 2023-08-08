Senator Shehu Sani said an unconfirmed ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu is a religious extremist

The former lawmaker said the unconfirmed ministerial nominee with a fanatical political agenda should have no place in the seat of power

Sani added that the unconfirmed ministerial nominee, who arrogantly played God is now at the mercy of the Nigerian Senate

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has thrown a jibe at one of the three unconfirmed ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani said the unconfirmed ministerial nominee, who arrogantly played God is now at the mercy of the Nigerian Senate.

The Senate confirmed 45 Tinubu’s ministerial nominee and suspended the confirmation of Nasir El-Rufai from Kaduna State, Stella Okotete from Delta State and Abubakar Sani Danladi from Taraba State due to security clearance.

In a post shared on his Twitter page @ShehuSani, he said one of the unconfirmed ministerial nominees is a religious extremist with a fanatical political agenda and should have no place in government.

“The Unconfirmed Ministerial nominee; The Imp who was intoxicated with power, and who arrogantly played God is now at the mercy of those wielding power. A religious extremist with a fanatical political agenda should have no place in the seat of power if that nation desires peace.”

Senate Suspends Confirmation of El-Rufai, 2 Other Tinubu's Nominees, Gives Reason

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate has confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees that President Bola Tinubu submitted for screening and confirmation while suspending the confirmation of three others.

During the plenary on Monday, August 7, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President monitored by legit.ng on NTA, disclosed that the three remaining nominees would be confirmed after due security clearance.

Kogi Senator Moves Against El-Rufai During Ministerial Screening, Details Emerge

Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West, tackled former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai during the ministerial screening on Tuesday, August 1.

Raising a brown envelope, Karimi said he had a petition written against El-Rufai over the issue of insecurity in Southern Kaduna while he was governor.

Ministerial Screening: Islamic scholars reject El-Rufai’s nomination, give reason

Legit.ng reported that a coalition of Quranic Reciters, memorisers and learners has rejected former Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as a minister, urging the Nigerian Senate and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to yank his name off the list.

At a press conference in Bauchi on Sunday, July 28, the director of education for the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, Sheikh Sidi Ali, appealed to Tinubu to remove El-Rufai’s name from the list.

