FCT, State House - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, August 16, released portfolios for his 45 newly appointed ministers.

The Nigerian Senate had confirmed 45 ministerial nominees sent for screening and confirmation.

Tinubu's ministers, like Wike and Keyamo, served under Jonathan and Buhari's administrations. Photo Credits: Nyesom Wike/Festus Keyamo/@muhammadpate

Four of the 45 appointed ministers have served under Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Jonathan and Buhari's ministers in Tinubu's cabinet

Ali Pate

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare - Ali Pate

Pate served as Minister of State for Health under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration between 2011 and 2013.

Nyesom Wike

Minister of Federal Capital Territory - Nyesom Wike

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, in July 2011, appointed Wike as the Minister of State for Education and later promoted him to Federal Minister of Education in September 2013.

Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources - Heineken Lokpobiri

Lokpobiri was the immediate Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development under Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development - Festus Keyamo

Keyamo was also a former Minister of State for Employment under Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

