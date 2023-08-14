A list of prominent politicians who campaigned for President Bola Tinubu and are yet to get appointment has emerged

A member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Imran Muhammad, has released a list of prominent politicians who are yet to get an appointment during President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Mohammad said these politicians campaigned and worked for the emergence of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25th presidential election.

In a Twitter post via his handle @Imranmuhdz, he asked how President Tinubu will compensate the 31 politicians he mentioned.

“Some Prominent APC Members who contributed a lot during 2023 Election in they States, Who are yet to be rewarded. How President Tinubu compensate these People?”

Tinubu yet to appoint Fani-Kayode, Fayemi, Fashola, others

Notable names on the list are APC presidential aspirant, Kayode Fayemi, Director of the Election Planning and Monitoring Directorate of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Babatunde Fashola, former Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade, Femi Fani-Kayode etc

Source: Legit.ng