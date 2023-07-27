Professor Mohammed Ali Pate from Bauchi state, made the ministerial nominees list of President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio had earlier announced 28 nominees submitted by President Tinubu.

Mohammed Ali Pate who made Tinubu’s ministerial list worked under Jonathan's administration. Photo Credit: @muhammadpate

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, below are things to know as Prof Pate:

Former Jonathan’s minister

Pate served as Minister of State for Health under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration between 2011 and 2013.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A graduate of ABU Zaria

Pate is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in Kaduna state.

He studied medicine and surgery and graduated in 1990.

Medical Doctor

Pate is a medical doctor trained in internal medicine and infectious disease.

He studied Health System Management for his Masters at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom.

He also holds an MBA from Duke University in North Carolina, United States.

Global experience with World Bank

Pate was a former World Bank Group’s Global Director for Health, Nutrition, and Population.

Former Director of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children, and Adolescents (GFF).

He also served as the World Bank’s global director for health and director of its global financing facility, leading the bank’s $18 billion COVID response between 2019 and 2021.

Turn down offer to be GAVI CEO

Muhammad Ali Pate rejected the offer and appointment to become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, Leadership reported

Ministerial List: Full List of 28 Nominees President Tinubu Sends to Senate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu finally transmitted the names of 28 nominees for ministerial positions under his cabinet to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

The list consisted of some former governors and members of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 28 list sent to the Senate included four former governors and four women, according to Dele Alake, a member of the presidential transition committee.

Tinubu's Ministerial Nominees: Wike, Edun, Oyetola, El-Rufai, Adelabu, Edu, Others Reportedly Make List

A fresh report has indicated that the immediate past governors of Kaduna and Rivers states, Nasir El-Rufai and Nyesom Wike, have made it to the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu.

The report by Vanguard further stated that the president will today. Thursday, July 27, send the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, barring any last-minute change.

“Appeasing a Snake in a Palace”: Shehu Sani Reacts as Senate Announces Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the announcement of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees by the President Senate, Godswil Akpabio.

Sani said President Tinubu nominated some serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas.

Source: Legit.ng