Political analyst, Deji Adeyanju has reacted to the visit of Atiku Abubakar to the home of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Adeyanju said Atiku visited Kwankwaso because he has been told the tribunal will order a rerun between him and President Bola Tinubu

According to Adeyanju, Atiku is been deceived into believing the tribunal will declare a rerun election

FCT, Abuja - Political analyst and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has revealed the reason why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, visited his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The former Kano state governor, Kwakwaso has announced the visit of Atiku via his Twitter page earlier.

Adeyanju says Atiku visited Kwankwaso because of possible rerun election Photo Credits:@adeyanjudeji/Deji Adeyanju

Source: UGC

Atiku visited Kwankwaso because he believes there will be a rerun between him and Tinubu

Adeyanju said Atiku visited Kwankwaso because he has been told that the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT) will declare for a rerun between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He stated this via his Twitter page @adeyanjudeji on Wednesday, August 16

“That visit of Atiku to Kwankwaso was because some people are deceiving him that the court will declare for a rerun between him and Tinubu”

Source: Legit.ng