There is a new prediction about the possible judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal panel.

Comrade Deji Adeyanju, in a social media post, predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi might be on the brink of disqualification.

He stated that the double nomination of President Tinubu's running mate could prove pivotal to his disqualification at the tribunal.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Human rights activist and public affairs analyst Comraded Deji Adeyanju has revealed why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) might be disqualified.

Comrade Adeyanju, in a social media post, disclosed that the presidential election petition tribunal would be surprised if the panel did not disqualify Obi because of the disparities over his nomination as stipulated in the Electoral Act of 2022 as amended.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu might be on the brink of disqualification to the petition over the double nomination of his running mate. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He also noted that the disqualification of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is imminent due to the controversy surrounding the alleged double nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima, which would most likely invalidate the candidacy of the President.

Adeyanju wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Will be extremely surprised if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal does not invalidate the nomination of Peter Obi by LP in line with the provision of the EA on membership register. The Double nomination of Shettima is also enough to invalidate Tinubu’s candidacy."

Netizens slam Deji Adeyanju over prediction of presidential tribunal judgement

Meanwhile, there were conflicting reactions to the submissions of Comrade Adeyanju about his prediction on the tribunal judgement.

@Crown_G10 said:

"Nothing like Double Nomination on Shettima. He didn't contest in Presidential Primary Election. Check Electoral Law very well. He was nominated by Tinubu and don't forget another Senatorial Primary Election conducted in Borno after that."

@mrbrightgil said:

"But you will not be extremely surprised if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal does not invalidate the candidacy of Tinubu cos of Shetima double nomination....Keep Twerking on Peter Obi my best friend."

@OkoloEmmalex said:

"Na now I know say you nor be lawyer. Na that cotonou degree dey deceive you. You nor know anything about party nomination and waiver. Study Obaseki's case. It is an internal affair."

Analyst slams President Tinubu over appointment of 48 ministers

Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju has reacted to the 48 ministerial nominees President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to the Nigerian Senate.

The public analyst said President Tinubu just came to share food with the boys with many ministerial nominees.

The convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group described the list of 48 ministerial nominees as outrageous.

Source: Legit.ng