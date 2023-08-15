Former President Goodluck Jonathan's ex-Appointee, Sam Amadi, has spoken about the awaiting election tribunal judgement

Sam said heaven will not fall should the presidential election tribunal disqualifies President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He also added that heaven will not fall should the tribunal all confirms the victory of Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election

Sam Amadi, former appointee to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has predicted what will happen if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal disqualifies President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Amadi said should the tribunal confirm the victory of President Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, heaven will not fall.

Sam Amadi says heaven will not fall if the tribunal disqualifies President Tinubu Photo Credits: @SamAmadi/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He stated this via his Twitter handle @SamAmadi while reacting to the petitions filed by both Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidates of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

If the tribunal disqualifies Tinubu, heaven will not fall.

He added that if the tribunal also disqualifies President Tinubu, heaven will not fall.

According to Amadi, all that matters is that justice should be done.

“If d PEPT rightly rules that Tinubu stays heaven will not fall

“If d PEPT rightly rules that Tinubu is disqualified, heaven will not fall.

“Let justice be done. That’s all that matters.

“Let all parties advocate their views freely

“Stop attacking #ObiDients.

“#AllEyesOnJudiciary”

