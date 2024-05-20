Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma has set tongues talking on social media, following his hilarious advise to American singer Diddy amid his scandal

It is no longer news that the media has been abuzz since the heartbreaking footage was released on May 18, 2024

The comedian, in a Twitter post, reacted to Diddy's apology and advised him to confess if there is more

Bovi Ugboma, a Nigerian comic, has made headlines following his lousy advice to embattled music mogul Diddy Sean Combs.

On May 18, 2024, scary footage of singer Cassie being abused and kicked down a hallway made its way online and triggered reactions from social media users.

Diddy gets advice from Bovi following viral scandal footage. Credit: @diddy, @officialbovi

In another trending video, Diddy offered a heartfelt apology to the public, adding that it was a bad time of his life and that he was sad about it.

His apology video triggered many reactions, with the majority circulating the narrative that it was only damage control.

Bovi's advise to Diddy

The comic actor shared his thoughts after Diddy Sean Combs' apology in a now-deleted Twitter post.

According to the My Village People actor, it's best for Diddy to confess all he has done and apologise in advance before more video evidence surfaces.

See Bovi's advice to Diddy that got fans reacting below:

See how Nigerians are reacting to Bovi's post

The post by the Nigerian comedian has evoked reactions from netizens. See some here:

@mayyung_callie:

"Men that looks like Diddy red flag."

@meerah_cul:

"The way diddy did all that shii in public with 1 hand and kept his towel from falling tells me this niqqaa is a pro abuser."

@build_website_and_mobile_app:

"As a man. I am putting it out there. No S.ANE man raises a finger on a woman. No matter what she has done. I mean!!!!!"

@eniola___sarah:

"He is apologizing because he got caught!! You think he is truly sorry?? Jokes on you all."

@darlexmedia:

"Everybody is now claiming saint online it’s well ..domestic violence is very bad but I hope we are all given second chances… women stop entering abusive relationship even when Been constantly told to leave."

@damilareomotundedada:

"Nigerians like to gum body on other peoples business sha."

@dailydeals_watches40:

"Bovi might even be worse. Lol."

Jaywon sides with Diddy, berates Yahoo Boys

Ace singer Jaywon became the talk of many after he made a post about Diddy's scandal with Cassie.

According to him, Diddy is only getting criticized because he got exposed. Legit.ng also reported that he accused Yahoo boys of the same.

He said that no one is a saint and that we should not pray to be in the singer's situation.

