Two prominent northern politicians who are presidential hopefuls met on Tuesday, August 15, in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria People's Party) met at the latter's home

The motive of the meeting cannot be immediately ascertained, but both men nurse the ambition of becoming Nigeria's president

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has paid a visit to Rabiu Kwankwaso, the candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Atiku visited Kwankwaso at his residence on the evening of Tuesday, August 15.

Atiku visits Kwankwaso at his residence in Abuja. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso receives Atiku in Abuja

The NNPP chieftain shared the update of the “fraternal visit” on his verified Twitter handle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote on Twitter:

“I was pleased to receive my brother, the former Vice President, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at my residence this evening.

"I thank Waziri for this fraternal visit.”

A staunch supporter of Kwankwaso, @babarh_ shared a clip of the meeting.

He captioned it:

"Former PDP Presidential Candidate, H.E Alh. Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) visits the National Leader of the NNPP, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso."

The motive of the meeting is unclear as of the time of this report.

Why Kwankwaso met with Tinubu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, the NNPP Lagos state House of Assembly candidate for the Ikorodu Constituency 1 during the 2023 general elections, on Wednesday, August 9, said Rabiu Kwankwaso is only concerned about the nation.

Recall Kwankwaso unsuccessfully ran for president of Nigeria under the platform of the NNPP.

In May, Bola Tinubu, then-president-elect, and Kwankwaso met in Paris, France.

Tinubu's ministerial list: Kwankwaso missing

Legit.ng also reported that some top names tipped to make the list were surprisingly missing from the 28-man list announced by the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

These names include the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, his predecessor and former boss, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abiodun Faleke.

Others include the immediate past Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong and the former Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

Source: Legit.ng