The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) might soon welcome an influential member to its ranks

On Tuesday, July 15, former Rivers State governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, sparked a defection rumour

It was gathered that Wike met with the newly appointed national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that the ex-governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike met with the newly appointed national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje.

As reported by Daily Trust, the duo met in Abuja on Tuesday, July 15.

Former River State governor, Nyesom Wike might be on the bring of decamping from PDP to APC. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Wike, who is a ministerial nominee and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been credited for playing an instrumental role in the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 presidential polls.

The pragmatic Wike confessed recently that he worked against his party and its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

This development further raised questions about Wike's loyalty to the PDP and the possible defection of the Rivers state political stalwart to the APC.

Gov Fubara begs Wike to remain in PDP

At a recent thanksgiven service in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Governor Simi Fubara appealed to Wike to remain with the PDP.

He said:

“While we are seeing signs that it’s like you want to go over to the other side with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt. So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this state.”

Meanwhile, the possibility of Wike defecting to the APC further heightened when he made the ministerial nominee list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This angered the PDP, who were silent about a possible sanction for the ex-Rivers State governor.

Ministerial list: How attacks on Ganduje cost Kwankwaso, says APC chieftain

In another development, the reason behind the exclusion of Rabiu Kwankwaso from the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been revealed.

In a recent interview, Bala Ibrahim, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson, revealed this development.

He said the frequent attacks on former governor Abdullahi Ganduje were the reason behind the President Tinubu snubbing him.

