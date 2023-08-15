The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) Magaji Tambuwal has denied sending "holiday allowance" to senators for enjoyment

FCT, Abuja - The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) Magaji Tambuwal, has disowned the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over his statement that money has been sent into their individual bank accounts in order to enjoy their annual holiday.

Akpabio, during a Senate plenary, has said “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly…,”

Money sent to senators is captured in the 2023 budget, not a jamboree

Reacting to Akpabio’s gaffe, Tambuwal said the N2m paid to senators was a statutory running cost of their offices, Leadership reported.

He further explained that the amount was captured in the 2023 budget.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary, Research and Information on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Dr. Ali B. Umoru, on Tuesday, August 15.

“It should be noted that the two million Naira is part of the running cost of the office of each senator as provided for in the 2023 budget.

“The allocation for running costs is not a new development; it has been standard practice. These funds are utilized to facilitate various activities that directly contribute to effective representation, legislative activities and other initiatives aimed at serving the interests of the people.

Source: Legit.ng