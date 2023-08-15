Akin Alabi, a top APC rep member from the Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency in Oyo state, has said he would be contesting for president in the future

The second time lawmaker said when it was time for him to contest, there would be many testimonies from those he had mentored on business

Being an author of business books and coach, the lawmakers expressed gladness that those he mentored last month have begun to give testimonies

Ibadan, Oyo - Akin Alabi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the House of Representatives representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency in Oyo state, has declared his intention to contest for Nigeria's presidency in the future.

The lawmaker, who has published books on business and mentored entrepreneurs, made the declaration in a tweet on Tuesday, August 15.

According to the lawmakers, the people he had tutored on business would be his testament once it was time for him to contest for the number one position in the country.

Why I will contest for President, APC lawmaker reveals

The author and politician have sponsored many bills as a lawmaker of the Green Chamber, and he was known to have sponsored the motion to stop the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from charging Value Added Tax (VAT) on online transactions as well as the motion to disband the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

On Tuesday, the lawmaker said:

"I’m already hearing positive news from these young ones I coached in business last month. When I want to do president, the testimonies and support will be plenty."

Alabi, who was the founder of a popular sports betting company in Nigeria, was first elected into the House of Representatives in the 2019 general election after he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the APC.

Being a first-time lawmaker, Alabi became the house committee chairman on intergovernmental affairs.

