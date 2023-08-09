Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the trending of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, saying enjoyment allowance has been sent to senators

The former federal lawmaker said Akpabio made an uncommon voicing that out in the open during plenary

Sani said federal legislators accounts are credited under mute button without anyone pressing the alarm

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has ‘revealed’ how accounts of federal legislators in the National Assembly are credited.

How senators receive their "enjoyment allowance" package

Writing via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani, he said federal lawmakers accounts are credited under mute button.

Akpabio’s Blunder: Shehu Sani reacts to senators enjoyment allowance Photo Credits: Shehu Sani/Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

He stated this while reacting to the trending video of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, saying “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly…,”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sani added that Akpabio made an uncommon mistake by pressing the alarm button of the mute transfer.

“Crediting the Legislators accounts are done under mute button, the Uncommon Senate President mistakenly pressed the alarm.”

"They are suffocating the poor": Knocks as Akpabio says senators have been sent "enjoyment allowance"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some Nigerians have taken to their social media to react to the comment of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, saying "In order for us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clark of the National Assembly.”

Akpabio stated this while addressing fellow senators at the Red Chambers on Monday, August 7.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio Told to Resign Immediately

Timi Frank, a former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked Godswill Akpabio, the incumbent Senate president, to step down.

Frank, in a video sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 9, said Akpabio "made a mockery of Nigeria's democracy". Frank is an ally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2 Times Godswill Akpabio Courted Controversy as 8-week-old Senate President

Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio, is trending for the wrong reasons.

The former Akwa Ibom state governor was elected as the senate president only eight weeks ago — on June 13. But he has come under heavy criticism for some of his statements. This is even as some people consider him a leader with a good sense of humour.

Source: Legit.ng