Senator Ali Ndume has condemned the recent comment made by the leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio

Ndume noted that each senator got N2 million, but Akpabio's comment was "very wrong and unbecoming of a leader"

The Senate chief whip noted that Akpabio should have been cautious with his words and not make it seem like senators are receiving special treatment

The president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has again received backlash following his gaffe on holiday allowance, a statement that has continued to spark heated reactions in the polity.

This time around, the Senate chief whip, Ali Ndume, did not mince words in criticising his leader, Arise TV reported.

Ndume tackles Akpabio over "holiday allowance" statement

Ndume chided Akpabio for mistakenly disclosing that a ‘holiday allowance’ had been sent to senators’ bank accounts.

Speaking during an interview with the BBC Hausa service, Ndume said Akpabio’s comments were unbecoming of a leader, Daily Trust reported.

The senator, who is known for his outspoken nature, said the money received was their statutory entitlement and nothing special.

He said:

“He created an impression as if we were given some special or huge amounts of money. What’s the big deal if I receive N2 million allowance in my capacity as a senator? He made a very wrong statement, and I warned him immediately that his comments were unbecoming of an elder."

