Epe, Lagos state - Dr. Adigun Muse, a former head of the political science department at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), on Tuesday, August 15, asked Nigerians to exercise further patience with the Bola Tinubu administration.

Dr. Muse said reaping the rewards of the economic policies of President Tinubu would first require sowing the seeds that will provide those future rewards.

Unlike APC chieftain, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, Dr. Adigun Muse is keeping the hope alive. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu: Muse urges Nigerians to sustain hope

He was reacting to Salihu Mohammed Lukman, a former national vice chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC's) open letter to President Tinubu. There, the APC chieftain listed what he described as disturbing signals in the early months of the president's administration.

But Dr. Muse has a different opinion. He stated that at the proper time, Nigerians will reap a harvest if they do not give up.

He told Legit.ng:

"I think it's too early in the day to start losing hope in the government.

"I as a political economist align with other great scholars who are of the opinion that the earliest period to start reaping the benefits of the economic policies of this current administration is the first quarter of 2024."

APC chieftain critical of President Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APC stalwart, Salihu Lukman, revealed the "disturbing signals" in the early months of President Tinubu's administration in an open letter.

Lukman's letter was titled "Disturbing Signals: Open Letter to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu” and published on Monday, August 14, in Abuja.

President Tinubu speaks on debt servicing

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu vowed to break Nigeria's over-reliance on borrowing for public spending. He promised to end the resulting burden of debt servicing it places on the management of Nigeria’s limited government revenues.

The president made the commitment at the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, August 8.

President Tinubu told the committee that the target of his administration was to achieve an 18% tax-to-GDP ratio within three years while urging them to increase the revenue profile and business environment in Nigeria.

