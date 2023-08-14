The All Progressives Congress (APC) former national vice chairman (north-west), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has revealed the "disturbing signals" in the early months of President Bola Tinubu's administration in an open letter.

According to Daily Trust, Lukman's letter was titled, "Disturbing Signals: Open Letter to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu” and published on Monday, August 14, in Abuja.

Lukman accused President Bola Tinubu of imposing another Muslim-Muslim leadership on the APC after winning the February 25 presidential election.

The APC chieftain maintained that other "disturbing signals" in the early administration of President Bola Tinubu were the current exchange rate of dollar to naira, the fuel pump price and his choice of ministers, to mention few.

According to him, the endorsement of Abdullahi Ganduje and Ajibola Bashiru as national chairman and secretary of the APC is a disturbing signal, adding that both of them are Muslims and that the move was generating tension among party members and other Nigerians.

He said it was disturbing that Bashiru from Osun State could replace Iyiola Omisore, the former national secretary of the party who resigned from his position but Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who was a former governor of Nasarawa State, could not replaced Abdullahi Adamu, the former national chairman who also resigned.

According to Lukman, Al-Makura was also loyal to President Tinubu but he preferred endorsing another Muslim-Muslim ticket on the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng