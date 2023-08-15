Professor Kingsley Moghalu and his wife have expressed deep appreciation to God following a recent event

The former deputy governor of the CBN and his wife were stuck in an elevator for over 30 minutes abroad

Moghalu's wife made this known through a post shared on Twitter accompanied by a video and photos showing the individuals who came to their aid during the confinement

A former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Kingsley Moghalu, and his wife, Maryanne, escaped a serious danger.

Moghalu and his wife were stuck in an elevator

"I Thank God It Ended Well": Ex-Presidential Candidate Moghalu, Wife Get Stuck in Elevator, Video Emerges.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Moghalu and his wife, were left in shock on Monday, August 14, as they found themselves stuck in an elevator.

Maryanne made this known through a post shared on her Twitter page accompanied by photos and videos, showing those who came to their aid during the rescue operation.

According to Maryanne, she and her husband endured a 30-minute ordeal inside the elevator after it came to a halt between floors.

Following this development, Maryanne urged her followers to be prayerful and spiritually conscious before kickstarting their day.

Maryanne tweeted:

"This morning, @MoghaluKingsley and I were stuck in an elevator for over 30 minutes! The elevator stopped in between floors. I thank God it ended well. This is why you don't leave home without praying. Ps 91. Never know what is waiting around the corner. Glory to God."

Nigerians react as Moghalu, wife stuck in an elevator outside Nigeria

Nigerians as usual took to the Twitter comment section and reacted to the development.

@aproko_doctor

"I'm so glad you're both fine."

@SavvyRinu tweeted:

"I’m so sorry ."

@DLIGHTxo tweeted:

"It’s not your fault they were stuck ."

@obi_Nwosu tweeted:

"My heart skipped. We serve a merciful and reliable God."

@obaino_ tweeted:

"You prayed before leaving, got stuck in an elevator and depended on emergency services for rescue.

"Is that how God saved Paul and Silas?

@RareTega tweeted:

"Emergency management or disaster management is key.

"I’m glad you are safe and no one was hurt."

@Nedumcity_ tweeted:

"Thank God you guys are saved. Now, I don’t even trust the elevator in my house."

Watch the video as Moghalu, wife stuck in an elevator abroad

