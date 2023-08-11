Popular Nigerian skit maker Trinity Guy, who was arrested and remanded in prison over a video with a minor, has made a huge comeback

Just a few days after recounting his experience, Trinity Guy has gifted himself a new home

The skit maker shared photos of his house, and congratulatory messages have poured in from netizens

Popular skit maker Trinity Guy has now become a landlord, and he announced the huge feat on social media.

The comedian recently regained freedom after he was remanded in prison over a viral skit involving a minor.

Trinity Guy got a new house and shared the news online. Photo credit: @iamtrinityguy

In a post on his page, Trinity shared several photos of himself posing in front of his new house.

In the caption, he expressed gratitude to God, his fans, family and singer-turned-blogger, Tundeednut.

He wrote:

"Congratulations to me After going through a lot I gifted myself a new house Thanks to almighty Allah, to all my fans worldwide and my family, special thanks to KING @mufasatundeednut for everything, I will never forget you."

View Trinity's post below:

Netizens react to Trinity Guy's post

Congratulatory posts rained in for Trinity Guy in his comment section, and some netizens couldn't help but make fun of the fact that he went to prison first before owning a house.

Read the comments sighted below:

Why did Adeniyi Johnson beg for Trinity?

In a post on the actor Adeniyi Johnson's page, he called on the police PRO Adejobi and other concerned bodies to temper justice with mercy after Trinity Guy's arrest.

According to Adeniyi, he and other people agreed the skit maker did something wrong and absurd.

He, however, noted that Trinity Guy was simply looking for a means to earn a livelihood legally and must have learnt his lesson.

Source: Legit.ng