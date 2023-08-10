Davido's cousin, B-Red's marriage, has been reported to have crashed after several privates between him and his wife made their way online

Legit.ng reported that the singer's wife unfollowed him on Instagram when a video captured her husband with another woman in Atlanta

In a new development, the depressed wife has personally approached the young lady to know if anything happened between her and her husband in Atlanta

Nigerian singer Bred's wife Faith has aggressively approached his alleged side chick after videos of their recent hangout made their way online.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that One of the sons of the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, B-Red's marriage has allegedly crashed as he cheated on his wife.

B-red's wife question's her husband's side chick



The singer, who is also Davido's cousin, and his wife have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram after his wife called him out over a video of him hanging out with his side chick in Atlanta, which she has never been to.

In a new development, the heartbroken wife took to Instagram to demand answers from her husband's side chick.

Taking to the girl's personal page, she wrote:

"My husband said you are an ordinary fan/friend that came for his party and you all never did anything together? I need to know."

B-red's wife's bold move sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

dthickqueen:

"Resist the spirit that pushes you to fight your fellow woman because of your dog husband…the devil is in ur home and stays on your bed,fight it."

bukkyontheradio:

"The way the men in this family treat women is just…na man like are we really ok with this??? Is this what we’re normalising?!?! SMH."

thedeltabeauty:

"Who dey cult come get peace of mind pass people wey dey relationship."

an_na_bella11:

"A man will run a woman m@d and go around to tell people she’s crazy."

pretti.isa_icy:

"Girls wey dey date or marry Adelekes, are the strongest ooo."

dimplesamaka:

"Watch the unfaithful lots, come here to make excuses for the man... I don't understand why commitment and loyalty to one person is an issue to some people...

"Well as a married man or woman, you have no business attacking your husband's sidechick, the only person that owes you loyalty is your spouse... May God help us."

