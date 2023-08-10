A heartwarming video showed how a young man finally summoned up the courage to confess his love to a vegetable seller after months of buying from her

The emotional video captured the moment the man handed over a note to the woman, expressing his feelings for her

The woman, who was just starting her day, was surprised and delighted by the gesture, but did not give in right away

One of the most touching videos on TikTok has captured the romantic story of how a young man finally declared his love to a vegetable seller after months of being her loyal customer.

The video showed the sweet moment when the man approached the woman with a note in his hand, revealing his feelings for her.

Young man confesses his love for vegetable seller. Photo credit: @kelvindolaposh

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The woman, who was just setting up her stall for the day, was taken aback and overjoyed by the unexpected gesture, but did not immediately accept his proposal.

She eventually gave in to his toasting and agreed to be his girlfriend.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from viewers who praised the man’s courage and sincerity, and wished the couple a happy future together.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Ayinkeurrbancollection01 reacted:

"See as l Dey smile like mumu abeg like my comment I'm coming back."

@Chịkah said:

"Bros Abeg shift I wan buy okporoko."

@Solar_System_Agbado_Bulaba wrote:

"You carry flowers give who dey sell vegetables and soup ingredients?U go chop am for soup today."

@ADE MONEY:

"Those lgbo gals selling in the market are the sweetest gal when it's comes to love if you know you know o."

@Dan chuks:

"Just love every bit of this video . the smile from the gal and also from those watching and passing."

@Hairy022:

"I wonder how much ugUn stock fish this guy don buy b4 this proposal."

@meeyyah:

"Imagine me jst waking up n smiling like mumu."

Married man confesses his feelings for lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has caused an uproar on social media after exposing a married man toasting her on WhatsApp.

@titilayo64 shared the chats on Twitter, lamenting that she thought it was over.

The man kept pushing his luck, begging the lady to be his friend. While admitting to being married, the man promised to treat her like a queen as he confessed his feelings for her.

Source: Legit.ng