Mixed reactions have continued to trail the video of Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, skating on Abuja streets with his friends and being protected by his bodyguards

Reacting, former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has faulted the development and taunted the son of Nigeria's former President, Muhammadu Buhari

Sani mocked Seyi and recalled how the first son of Buhari rode on a bike and created a buzz online

FCT, Abuja - A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has faulted the recent activity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's eldest son.

Sani criticises Seyi Tinubu for skating with his bodyguards

Shehu Sani reacts as Tinubu's son skates with his friends alongside his asides on the streets of Abuja. Photo credit: @ShehuSani, @Murtalaibin

Source: Twitter

Seyi Tinubu became a sensation online as he was spotted recently skating with his friends and accompanied by his aides, believed to be operatives of the Department of States Services (DSS).

Reacting, Sani in a post shared on his Twitter page, criticised the president's son and recalled how Yusuf, the first son of former President Muhammadu Buhari became a sensation online when rode on a power bike.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Shehu Sani tweeted:

"Buhari’s first son was power Bike and this current first son is roller skating:We are all now in a roller coaster ride."

Nigerians react as Sani taunts Seyi Tinubu, Buhari's son

@kkObiefuna tweeted:

"LMAO .... didn't know you had comedy in your resume."

@Degreat1 tweeted:

"Message passed! Let those that have ears, let them hear."

@MiriEnweIlo tweeted:

"Goes to show how lost from reality this fellows can be. Under this hardship they bestowed upon the people without any safety nets , should he be out and about like all it well?

"Again, don’t listen to what they say watch what they do -"

@ojthenetwiz tweeted:

"Cruise country ."

@FrancisImehEff2 tweeted:

"Mallam, you are so in love with vawulence. Next one pls....."

Niger: Shehu Sani lists 5 reasons juntas are taking over govts in West Africa

The former senator representing Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has highlighted five major reasons responsible for the military takeover of governments in Africa.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Sani, a former senator, frowned at what he considers the increasing re-emergence of juntas in Africa, especially in the West African sub-region.

"My father won’t fail", Seyi Tinubu assures Nigerians amid hardship

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's eldest son has assured Nigerians that the renewed hope they have been longing for is here as he noted that his father will not fail.

Seyi Tinubu who was actively involved in the election campaign, gave this assurance in a viral video on Wednesday, July 26.

Source: Legit.ng