FCT, Abuja - The former Senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani has highlighted five major reasons responsible for the military takeover of governments in Africa.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Sani, a former senator, frowned at what he considers the increasing re-emergence of juntas in Africa, especially in the West African sub-region.

He frowned at the takeover of democratic government by the juntas and the politics they play but maintained that they keep recurring because the conditions were being created for them to return, PremiumTimes reported.

Sani said,

“Coup d’etats are internal issues and they do not happen within a day. Conditions are created for the military to take over power."

Sani explained the 5 reasons for a military takeover in Africa

1. "First is the destruction of democratic values.

2. "Second, is economic in-equity and inequality. There is so much poverty in the land. And when you have poverty, you have social dislocation and social crisis.

3. Sani identified the third reason as the issue of insecurity.

4. “The fourth has to do with the fact that there is no coordinated attempt to save democracy in Africa. So, the coup in Niger could have been prevented if the democracy was saved.

5. “Fifth reason: There are issues regarding the election of Niger’s ousted president Mohammed Bazoum which ECOWAS and the African Union (AU) closed their eyes to."

