A Nigerian lawyer has spoken out on what Nigerians should do when they receive calls from loan app over their contact’s debt

He shared what people can do when they receive calls from loan apps because their number is in the debtor’s contact list

Many who came across the lawyer’s post shared their thoughts on his stance and their similar experiences

A Nigerian lawyer, S.O. Folagboye Esq., has shared how people can handle threats from loan apps over their contact’s debts.

He stated what Nigerians could do when faced with threats and harassment from such loan apps, when they were not the debtors.

A lawyer tells Nigerians how to handle loan apps, calling them over contact's debt. Photo: @s.o.folagboye

Source: UGC

Lawyer shares how to handle loan apps

Identified as @s.o.folagboye on TikTok, the lawyer shared that when loan apps call people because of their contact's debt, such persons can sue.

The video was captioned:

"Their debt is not your debt. If a loan app harasses you over another person's loan, you may sue for damages."

He added in the comments:

"you can sue them, even without a physical address. The fact that they hide behind phone calls does not mean they cannot be sued.

"If you did not consent to being a guarantor and did not undertake any obligation to repay the loan, you are generally not liable for the debt.

"However, if the loan app is harassing, threatening, or embarrassing you because someone used your details without your consent, that may raise separate legal issues. Kindly send me a direct message if you would like guidance on your specific situation."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lawyer's advice on loan apps

Abanz said:

"You need to listen to the end to understand what he is talking about. The loan people don't need to invade people's privacy, because the debtor has their phone contacts. It's always good to listen and understand, before we conclude."

Khvnq Ric Hie FX said:

'No wonder PalmPay no Dey call me again."

IKWERRE MAN said:

"Nothing to sue, I simply did not pay the loan back. They are something else."

Bright chigozie said:

"I will now use the damages to help my friend pay the loan we ate together."

Jayrios said:

"No shades bro, but na this thing u go spend 6 years for law school to come dey do."

user2402615280675 said:

"If ur loan is 9000 and u don't ve money 2 pay, and they increased d interest more than 20000 for just 2 months default will i pay d interest?"

emmanuelodu905 said:

"What of Loan App embarrassment bcos someone i am a distance friend with use my name as referee or guarantor i was not privy to."

A lawyer shares tips on how to handle loan apps harasses you because one of your contacts is owing. Photo: @s.o.folagboye

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a lady saving N200 daily on Opay showed the amount she made, while another posted her interest after saving N27,000.

Man laments loan limit after repayment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who borrowed N110,000 from a loan app shared how he repaid before the due date of his repayment.

The man was disappointed after seeing his new loan limit while trying to borrow money from the app again.

Source: Legit.ng