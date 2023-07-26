The eldest son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given Nigerians an assurance regarding the promises the ruling party made during the 2023 poll

Seyi Tinubu who participated keenly in the emergence of his father as president, promised Nigerians that the president will not fail, noting the renewed hope agenda is intact

He guaranteed that President Tinubu is undoubtedly the president Nigerians longed and hoped for and he won't dissapoint

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's eldest son has assured Nigerians that the renewed hope they have been longing for is here as he noted that his father will not fail.

Seyi Tinubu who was actively involved in the election campaign, gave this assurance in a viral video on Wednesday, July 26, Daily Trust reported.

Amid fuel price hike hardship, Seyi Tinubu assured Nigerians that his father won't fail the nation. Photo credit: Seyi Tinubu

Source: Facebook

I guarantee you that my father won’t fail, says Seyi Tinubu

Nigerians have been lamenting the petrol price hike as a result of petrol subsidy, with many accusing Tinubu of throwing the nation into hardship.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But in the video, the president’s son said he could guarantee Nigerians that 'renewed hope', the slogan of Tinubu’s campaign, was here and would be actualised, The Cable report added.

“I want to say thank you for the faith you have in our president and I guarantee you that President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not fail. Nigeria, the hope we have been looking for and hoping for is here. The president that we all wanted is here. I guarantee you.”

Seyi Tinubu's video surface online

Seyi’s comment trends online, watch the video below;

President Tinubu’s FG, NLC, TUC, in emergency meeting, details emerge

The representatives of the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are currently meeting with the organised labour.

The Labour Union comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are currently in an emergency meeting with the FG's committee, at the Presidential Villa.

The negotiation committee set up by Tinubu's government called for an emergency meeting following the strike notice issued by the NLC earlier in the day.

President Tinubu gives fresh directive on 8k palliative

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal be reviewed.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, added that Bola Tinubu also said the total package of the palliatives should be unveiled to Nigerians.

While vowing always to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, the president ordered that fertilisers and grains be released to 50 million farmers and households.

Source: Legit.ng