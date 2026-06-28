TikTok sensation Peller stated he has not given up on education despite constant criticism about his academic background

The livestreamer claimed he paid over N2 million to attend a university before quitting after an alleged disagreement over streaming classes.

His latest comments have reignited conversations about education, success, and the opportunities created by the digital economy

Popular Nigerian TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has revealed why he abandoned a university programme despite allegedly paying over N2 million in school fees.

The social media star made the revelation during a recent live session while addressing people who regularly criticise him over his academic background.

According to Peller, who recently had his traditional wedding, returning to school remains one of his future goals, as he wants to ensure he joins his fiancée, Jarvis, and their future children as university graduates.

Peller says he has not given up on education despite constant criticism about his academic background. Photos: Peller.

Source: Instagram

"My woman is a graduate, and my future child will also be a graduate. We are all going to be graduates. Time is not late for me to go back to school," he said.

Speaking further, Peller claimed he once secured admission into a university after officials allegedly assured him he would be allowed to combine his studies with his content creation career.

According to him, the understanding was that he could continue livestreaming while attending lectures, allowing him to maintain his growing online audience.

However, he claimed the institution later changed its position after he had already enrolled.

"The university I wanted to attend whined me. They deceived me that I would be streaming my classes, but they didn't allow me stream, so I stopped going," he alleged.

The TikTok star further claimed that he paid more than other students at the institution.

"I paid over ₦2 million. Even students attending that school today have never paid that amount, but I did," he added.

Peller did not disclose the name of the university during the livestream.

Recently, rapper Ycee criticised what he described as the growing "Olodo uprising" and "Peller culture," arguing that society appears to reward ignorance over intellectual achievement.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Peller's confession

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users

@BgKkys stated:

"You and whoever demanded you to pay are both fools Why will you stream in class? Why will they ask you to pay to excuse that nonsense in a place of learning"

@Special21022 noted:

"He is not ready to go to school..you can go to school and come back afternoon to do your streaming..also not all days in the week you go to school, he has the finance and can sort out himself if he misses school or test for anything..Truly OLODO UPRISING"

Peller claims he paid over N2 million to attend a university before quitting. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis reacts to pregnancy rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that internet personality Jarvis reacted online after rumours claimed she was pregnant because of changes people noticed around her stomach.

The content creator explained in a video that her stomach appearance resulted from her eating habits, late-night meals and sleeping immediately after eating.

Jarvis said the condition was not related to pregnancy and urged people to stop spreading rumours about her body on social media.

Source: Legit.ng