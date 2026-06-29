A viral video showed Lesley Ugochukwu enjoying street football in Imo State during his summer break

The midfielder remains eligible to represent Nigeria despite progressing through France's youth system

His appearance in Nigeria has reignited debate among fans over a possible Super Eagles switch

Lesley Ugochukwu has once again found himself at the centre of conversations among Nigerian football fans after a viral video showed him playing street football in Imo State during the off-season.

The clip, shared by social media influencer @Cleverlydey4u, quickly gathered thousands of views and reactions online, with many supporters interpreting the visit as another sign of the midfielder's strong connection to his Nigerian roots.

Former Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu has been spotted playing street football in Imo State during the summer holidays. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

While the informal kickabout appeared to be nothing more than a holiday moment, it has reopened discussions about whether the former Chelsea midfielder could one day wear the green and white of the Super Eagles.

Ugochukwu’s deep connection to his Nigerian roots

Born in France, Ugochukwu qualifies to represent Nigeria through his parents, who are of Igbo descent from Aba in Abia State.

His ties to Nigerian football run even deeper through family connections.

His uncle, Onyekachi Apam, enjoyed a successful international career with the Super Eagles and featured at major tournaments, including the 2008 Olympic Games.

Lesley Ugochukwu spotted with Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho during a football tourney in Imo State. Photo credit: League Reporters

Source: Facebook

Although Ugochukwu developed entirely within the French football system and represented France at youth level, as reported by Chelsea's official website, FIFA regulations still allow him to switch allegiance to Nigeria at senior level.

The midfielder has never hidden his affection for his heritage. In previous interviews, he has spoken warmly about his Nigerian background and the influence it has had on his upbringing.

Regular visits to Nigeria during the European off-season have further strengthened that bond, with supporters often delighted to see one of Europe's rising talents embracing local communities back home.

Ugochukwu’s viral street football video sparks excitement

The latest video captured Ugochukwu participating in a casual football match in Imo State, drawing admiration from fans who appreciated the simplicity of the moment.

Rather than private training facilities or exclusive holiday destinations, the midfielder chose to spend part of his break enjoying the kind of football environment familiar to many Nigerians.

The clip spread rapidly across social media platform X (formerly Twitter), generating excitement and fresh speculation about his international future.

For some supporters, the images represented a player who remains closely connected to his roots despite building his career abroad.

Others simply celebrated seeing a top professional returning home and engaging with ordinary football lovers in the community.

Fans remain divided over a Super Eagles switch

As expected, the reactions online reflected differing opinions.

Some supporters were enthusiastic about the prospect of adding another talented midfielder to Nigeria's ranks.

One fan wrote:

"He comes back every year!",

Another observed:

"He visits most holidays though."

Others urged caution, arguing that the decision should remain entirely with the player.

"Why praying for that? If he chooses not to play for Super Eagles, no problem. We have players to play for us," one user commented.

Questions were also raised about his chances of establishing himself within France's star-studded midfield setup, with some believing Nigeria could provide a clearer path to regular international football.

Meanwhile, discussions extended beyond the player himself. Some supporters expressed concern about the quality of sporting facilities in parts of eastern Nigeria after seeing the match played on a sandy surface.

For now, Ugochukwu has made no public comments regarding his international future.

Why Ugochukwu may snub Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ugochukwu may never wear Nigeria’s green and white if recent comments from his father are any guide.

The former Chelsea midfielder has grown up in a football system that naturally nudges him toward France rather than Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng