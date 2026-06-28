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ABUAD Rises in Global THE Sustainability Impact Ratings, Leads Nigerian Counterparts, Top 10 Emerges
Education

ABUAD Rises in Global THE Sustainability Impact Ratings, Leads Nigerian Counterparts, Top 10 Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Afe Babalola University, founded by a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Afe Babalola, rose to 72nd globally in THE Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026
  • The ranking assesses universities on their contributions to the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs)
  • Seven private universities in Nigeria made a notable statement, featuring in the top 10 in their country, according to the latest sustainability rankings

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Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is an Editor at Legit.ng, with a keen focus on African development and global education trends.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) has recorded a major achievement in the newly released Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026.

ABUAD's overall ranking surged from the 84th band in 2025 to 72nd place globally, retaining its place in the top 100 for the third year running.

Afe Babalola University ranked Nigeria's best in 2026 sustainability ratings.
ABUAD tops Nigeria in the 2026 Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact rankings, placing 72nd globally and becoming the country's only university in the world's top 100. Photo credit: @Abuad_Uni
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings (previously THE Impact Rankings) is the only global ranking measuring how institutions worldwide advance sustainability in line with the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs).

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The 2026 rankings evaluated 1,646 universities from 116 countries and territories across 17 individual SDG tables and one overall ranking.

The overall ranking is based on an institution's score in SDG 17 and its three best-performing SDGs, using only the categories for which it submitted data and evidence. SDG 17, known as 'Partnerships for the Goals', promotes stronger collaboration among governments, the private sector, and civil society to achieve the UN's SDGs. It is regarded as a foundational goal, supporting the implementation of the other 16 SDGs through financing, technology transfer, capacity building, trade, and data sharing.

Top 10 universities in Nigeria

Below are the top 10 universities in Nigeria, according to the latest THE Sustainability Impact Rankings 2026:

University

Ranking

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state

72nd in the world

Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state

201-300

Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun state

201-300

Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara state

301-400

University of Lagos (UNILAG), Yaba, Lagos state

601-800

American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa state

801-1,000

Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos state

801-1,000

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state

1,001-1,500

Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti state

1,001-1,500

Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), Kano state

1,001-1,500

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Key takeaways from THE sustainability impact ratings 2026

  • Afe Babalola University in Ekiti state is No.1 in Nigeria
  • With seven representatives, private establishments have the most universities in the ranking
  • Bishop David Oyedepo's Covenant University remained in the 201-300 range
  • At least 10 Nigerian tertiary institutions are in the 72-1,500 range
University of Lagos (UNILAG) features in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Rankings 2026 for its performance in advancing UN's SDGs.
UNILAG earns a place in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Rankings 2026, highlighting its contributions to the UN sustainable development goals. Photo credit: UNILAG
Source: UGC

Read more on Nigerian universities:

5 Nigerian universities make CWUR 2026 list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) released its 2026 Global 2000 list of top universities.

According to CWUR, 21,291 institutions were evaluated, with only the highest-performing universities making it into the Global 2000 list.

In the rankings, five Nigerian universities are featured among the 2,000 top tertiary institutions worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bishop David OyedepoEkiti StateOgun StateNigerian UniversitiesUNILAG - University of Lagos
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