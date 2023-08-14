Dele Momodu, a well-known chieftain of Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has belittled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial nominees

Momodu, a supporter of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said President Tinubu failed to do due diligence before making his appointments

The media entrepreneur stated that President Tinubu's list cannot compare to that of the National Council of Ministers of the Ibrahim Babangida military regime

FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticised the 48-man ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Momodu said President Tinubu's incoming cabinet is not star-studded.

'Tinubu's list poor', Momodu

The former presidential aspirant stated that for any leader to succeed, people must examine his or her team critically.

He said during an interview on The Mic On Show:

"His team that I’m seeing now, I’m sorry, is even worse than Muhammadu Buhari’s team.”

The media entrepreneur continued:

“What I expected was a star-studded cabinet. I like to regale myself with the sweet memory of President Ibrahim Babangida cabinet in these days. We remember them today.

“Most of the people who are appointed now, and I’m a journalist, trust me, I don’t know them.

“Under Babangida, I remember Chief Alex Akinyele, I remember Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, I remember Prince Bolasodun Ajibola, I remember so many of them with fun memories. You cannot say that today.

“A lot of the people. Someone is appointed, she is on her way to screening, you remove her, that’s disgraceful, that shouldn’t happen."

Furthermore, Momodu accused President Tinubu of not doing due diligence before making his appointments, citing the controversy that followed the sudden withdrawal of Maryam Shetty's name.

