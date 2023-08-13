Nigeria's 'first son', Seyi Tinubu was out on Saturday, August 12, 2023, to celebrate the International Youth Day at the Jabi Lake Recreational Park in Abuja

There, men of the Special Boat Service (SBS), the special forces unit of the Nigerian Navy and the maritime special forces unit of the Nigerian Armed Forces, were sighted to ensure his safety

Images online have elicited reactions with several Nigerians questioning why a man who is not a public office holder would be given such security protection and in an environment considered low-risk

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - Pictures have surfaced online showing the security details of Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigerian president Bola Tinubu, armed with Israeli IWI Tavor X95s with MEPRO 21 and TAR-21 alongside Chinese Type 56-2.

The 37-year-old had on Saturday, August 12, went to Jabi Lake Recreational Park, Abuja, to socialise with young Nigerians in commemoration of the 2023 International Youth Day.

Photos showing Navy SBS providing security for Seyi Tinubu has got people talking. Photo credit: @Murtalaibin

Source: Twitter

Netizens react as Navy SBS guards Seyi

The insignia on the face cap of at least one officer securing the president's son looks like what is on the Navy's Special Boat Service (SBS) badge.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Critics have said Nigeria has a problem with the misapplication of security assets, and it is difficult to understand why the Navy SBS is providing security "in a low-risk environment". The elite Special Operations Unit is rarely deployed for executive protection duties except in high-risk environments.

Legit.ng captures some reactions to photos of Navy SBS guarding Seyi Tinubu from X (also known as Twitter). See below:

@oddy4real said:

"He is the President’s son and should be getting such protection."

@areghan_g wrote:

"All na on top taxpayers head! 1 day Nigeria might be liberated."

Philips Ndahi commented:

"I have said it a million times. We need a separate Presidential Protection Unit off (especially the DSS). Plus, if private citizens can have the PMF and DSS protection, it's just a piece of cake for our Special Forces to be reduced to low risk VIP protection. It's terrible."

@sinzubaba said:

"This is downright shameful. SF forces aren’t meant to do guard duty ahn ahn."

Seyi Tinubu's security: Expert speak

Meanwhile, speaking with Legit.ng, a retired naval officer who prefers not to be named said there is nothing wrong with the Navy SBS providing security for the president's son in such an environment.

He told Legit.ng:

"It is allowed. The son of the president is one of the high-profile persons that need to be guarded.

"They (Navy SBS) have a strong history of helping with internal security. Some of them are in the creeks, some of them work with National Security Adviser, some of them work with DIA, some of them work at Embassy. So, they are Special Force (sic), they can be deployed anywhere.

"Among the protocol of the president, SBS are still among them."

He added:

"We call something HVA, that is High Value Asset, the son of the president is an HVA to the nation because if the man is kidnapped, it could cause psychological stress to the president which won't allow him to perform his presidential role effectively."

Photos of Seyi Tinubu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Seyi triggered reactions online with recent photos of him from the Aso Villa.

In the images posted on his Instagram page, he was spotted in a stylish black outfit, phone in hand, in the surroundings of the Villa.

Source: Legit.ng