T he TCN will carry out planned maintenance, causing a temporary power outage in 5 northern states, as well as Gazaoua in the Niger Republic

The maintenance at the Kumbotso 330kV transmission substation involves upgrading critical transmission equipment to improve grid capacity

TCN said the temporary disruption is necessary to strengthen the electricity network and ensure a more stable power supply in the affected areas

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Residents and businesses in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi, and Yobe states will experience a temporary power outage on Sunday as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) carries out scheduled maintenance aimed at improving electricity transmission across the region.

The company announced the planned disruption in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, explaining that the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the national grid.

Power Outage: Millions Face Electricity Disruption as TCN Shuts Down Supply in 5 Nigerian state

Source: UGC

The outage will also extend to Gazaoua in neighbouring Niger Republic, which receives electricity through Nigeria's transmission network.

Grid Upgrade Underway at Kumbotso Substation

According to TCN, the temporary interruption is linked to maintenance activities at the Kumbotso 330-kilovolt transmission substation, where critical upgrade works are currently in progress.

The exercise will allow contractors to continue the installation of upgraded 330kV Bus II jumpers while replacing the existing 350mm² conductors with higher-capacity 800mm² conductors.

The company said the enhancement is designed to boost the transmission network's capacity and improve the reliability of electricity supply in the affected areas.

Distribution Companies to Suspend Supply

During the maintenance period, electricity distribution companies serving the affected states will be unable to receive bulk power from the national grid for onward distribution to customers.

TCN stated that Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), alongside parts of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), will temporarily suspend power supply to customers in Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states.

The disruption will also affect Azare in Bauchi State, Nguru in Yobe State, as well as Gazaoua in the Niger Republic.

The statement read:

“Consequently, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), as well as parts of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), will be unable to off-take power for distribution to customers in Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states, as well as Azare in Bauchi State, Nguru in Yobe State, and Gazaoua in the Niger Republic.”

Power Outage: Millions Face Electricity Disruption as TCN Shuts Down Supply in 5 Nigerian state

Source: UGC

TCN Appeals for Patience

The transmission company appealed to electricity consumers to bear with the temporary inconvenience, stressing that the maintenance work is necessary to complete strategic infrastructure upgrades.

According to TCN, the project will enhance the stability, efficiency, and overall reliability of electricity supply across the affected regions once completed.

Source: Legit.ng