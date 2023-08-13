Being a neighbouring country, there is a growing interest in the events in Niger Republic among Nigerians

While some Nigerians have advised President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria to let Niger Republic be, some others have likened the coup in Niger to the alleged rigging of the 2023 presidential election

However, Reno Omokri has expressed his displeasure with some Nigerians calling for a Niger-like coup, asking the president to go tough on anyone culpable

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a prominent supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, August 13, said President Bola Tinubu is showing too much weakness.

Omokri, via his verified Twitter handle, said a military coup cannot happen in neighbouring Niger Republic, and prominent citizens would be freely calling for a coup in Nigeria. According to Omokri, “if I were the President, by now, such people would be in an underground DSS cell.”

Reno Omokri has berated coup mongers in Nigeria. Photo credit: Reno Omokri, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

'Tinubu must punish pro-coup Nigerians', Omokri

The diaspora-based social media personality stated that President Tinubu may be sending “a very wrong message” to people looking for his weakness if he fails to bring 'coup mongers' to book.

He wrote:

“Freedom of speech does not include calling for a military takeover. Muhammdu Buhari was a disaster in the area of the economy and security. Still, I have every confidence in him and President Olusegun Obasanjo that if you tried this under them, you would pray for death because of what they will use their legal powers to do to you.”

Furthermore, the former presidential aide added that to be a leader, President Tinubu “must punish even the slightest hint of disloyalty to the state and reward good behaviour”.

'Nigerian military never received any coup request'

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters on Sunday, August 13, said it is worried about false and disturbing social media reports twisted to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) received a request to effect a change of leadership in the country.

The Defence Headquarters' worry was made known in a statement signed by Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, the director of Defence Information.

