The man of God in charge of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has sent a warning message to Nigerian lawmakers

The lawmakers in both the lower and upper legislative chambers are advised to "do the needful for their various constituencies"

'Doing the needful', according to Primate Ayodele, will avert a revolt against the elected public officials

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said he foresees house of representatives and senate members in Nigeria being stoned and booed.

The man of God, therefore, advised the lawmakers to be watchful and prayerful so as to avert “this ugly incident”.

Primate Ayodele has warned Nigerian lawmakers to avoid being stoned. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

"Senators might get stoned", Primate Ayodele

Primate Ayodele also counseled the senate president, Godswill Akpabio; Orji Uzor Kalu, the senator representing Abia North; and their colleagues, to do the needful for their various constituencies.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Primate Ayodele's prophecy was made known in a video posted on his official Twitter handle on the night of Saturday, August 12.

His words:

“Let’s be very prayerful so that they’ll not begin to stone some of our senators, house of representatives members, and people will be insulting them, attacking them.

“Let’s pray; let them watch. I advise politicians to do all that is needful at this juncture.”

Akpabio told to resign immediately

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Timi Frank, a former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asked Godswill Akpabio, the incumbent Senate president, to step down.

Frank, in a video sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 9, said Akpabio "made a mockery of Nigeria's democracy".

Frank stated that it was insensitive for the federal lawmakers to enjoy national resources in the name of holidaying at a time Nigerians were facing hardships and other economic challenges.

Knocks for Akpabio

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians condemned the comment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio that an 'enjoyment allowance' has been sent to Senators who were going on recess.

The Senate has earlier suspended the recess over the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominees.

Source: Legit.ng