Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has said he foresees the presidency facing disorderliness in the Aso Villa

Primate Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, therefore, advised the presidency to pray so as to rebuke this bad omen

The man of God raised the alarm over "disorderliness that can bring loopholes" in the current government

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the self-proclaimed Servant of the Most High God, has prophesied that a fire accident would occur in Aso Villa, the workplace and official residence of the President of Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele’s new prophecy was contained in a video on his official Twitter handle on Monday, August 14.

Primate Ayodele sends a warning message to President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

‘Be wary of inferno’: Ayodele to Tinubu

The man of God asked the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his lovers to pray against tragedy. Tinubu is the 16th and current president of Nigeria, having assumed office on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Ayodele is renowned for giving prophecies, revelations he said "are God’s divine messages to His people that will never fail to be fulfilled".

He said:

“The presidency, let us pray against disorderliness, disorderliness that can bring loopholes, among the people working in the presidency, at the Villa.

“Then, let us be careful against inferno, inferno in the Villa, let’s be very careful of that.”

President Tinubu gets strong warning

