Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has debunked the viral video on social media suggesting the governor back to the country

Richard Olatunde said Governor Akeredolu is still in Germany on medical vacation, where he is recovering from surgery

Olatunde stated further that Governor Akeredolu would soon be back in the country to continue his administration's REDEEMED agenda to the people of Ondo state

Akure, Ondo state - Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reacted to social media video suggesting that Akeredolu has returned to Nigeria from his medical vacation.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, August 13 via his Twitter handle @Richard_Tundee, Olatunde said Governor Akeredolu is still in Germany, focused on his full recovery.

Governor Akeredolu is not back, still in Germany on medical leave Photo Credit:@Richard_Tundee

Source: Twitter

Governor Akeredolu not back in Nigeria, still in Germany on medical leave

“The video in question, which is circulating, was captured during the Governor's campaign tour in preparation for the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He disclosed that Governor Akeredolu will return to the state very soon to continue executing his administration's REDEEMED agenda.

Governor Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave Indefinitely

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has extended his one-month medical leave indefinitely.

The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt (Hon) Olamide Oladiji, on Monday, July 10, confirmed the extension of Akeredolu’s leave to journalists in Akure, the state capital.

APC Chairman Reveals Ailing Governor Akeredolu is in a State of “Extreme Incapacity”

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has declared that the ailing Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is incapacitated and hospitalised.

Adamu spoke on Monday, July 10, in Abuja at a meeting with chairmen of the APC across the country.

“Aketi Dey Kampe”: Wife of Unwell Gov Akeredolu’s Celebrates Husband at 67 As Hospital Photo, Video Emerges

The First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has released the first photo of her ailing husband, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a birthday tribute on social media to celebrate his 67th birthday.

As seen by Legit.ng on Facebook, the Ondo State First Lady shared the photo on Friday, July 21, with the caption, “Aketi dey Kampe! Victory for us!”

The ondo government gives update on Governor Akeredolu’s Ill-health, return date

The Ondo State government has given a message of hope to residents and natives of the Sunshine state over the health condition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is currently overseas receiving treatment.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, on Thursday, July 5, revealed that the governor is in high spirits and will soon return to the country.

Source: Legit.ng