The Ondo State House of Assembly has announced the extension of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's medical leave

The Speaker, Rt (Hon) Olamide Oladiji, who made the announcement said the medical extension is to allow Akeredolu to rest after recuperating

In the letter addressed to the assembly, Akeredolu said his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would continue to act as Governor until a written declaration to the contrary is made

Akure, Ondo state - Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has extended his one-month medical leave indefinitely.

The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt (Hon) Olamide Oladiji, on Monday, July 10, confirmed the extension of Akeredolu’s leave to journalists in Akure, the state capital, Daily Trust reported.

According to Oladiji, the medical leave extension was based on the doctor’s advice for Akeredolu to take adequate rest after recuperating.

The Nation reported that Oladiji said Akeredolu’s letter seeking for medical extension is in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The Speaker disclosed that Akeredolu, in the letter, said his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would continue to act as Governor until a written declaration to the contrary is made.

Oladiji expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the governor and was optimistic that Akeredola would soon resume his duty.

