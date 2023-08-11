Kano, Kano state - Reactions have trailed the appointment of 97 Special Advisers and assistants by Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state.

A report by Premium Times on Thursday, August 10, noted that in a series of appointments made between June and August, Governor Yusuf appointed 97 people as special advisers and assistants. Yusuf is a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and a protege of Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso.

In three months, Governor Abba Yusuf named 97 people as special advisers and assistants. Photo credit: Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

Kano gov appoints close to 100 aides

Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson of the government said the appointments were based on merit, loyalty, and commitment.

The development has generated reactions on social media.

Legit.ng captures some Twitter comments below:

@babatun12 wrote:

"This man can deliver only corruption, because since his resumption in that office he has been doing Rubbish up and down."

@idofoi said:

"He has continued to embarrass Kano."

Oyetunji Akeem commented:

"Hahaha....are they into marking?"

Abayomi Amororo said:

"Madness."

Mahmud Aminu said:

"Hhhhhhhh u see nothing oo there is one particular single person a state house of assembly member in kebbi who appoints over 140+ people as his Aides and each of them will receive the alert of 20k per month as their salary."

@timicruz007 wrote:

"He's just starting. Kano people don enter this one already."

Source: Legit.ng