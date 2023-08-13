Imo state Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku, has been dropped for Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaro, ahead of the November governorship election

Governor Hope Uzodimma disclosed this while unveiling Ekomaro in the state capital, Owerri, on Saturday

The governor said he has no issue with Njoku, adding that the decision to run with Ekomaro is based on political permutation

Owerri, Imo State - Governor Hope Uzodimma has dropped his deputy, Placid Njoku for Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaro, ahead of the November governorship election in Imo State.

Uzodimma made this known during the unveiling of Ekomaru as the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate in Owerri on Saturday, August 11, Channels TV reported.

Uzodimma replaces deputy, Njoku for Imo Guber election

Source: Facebook

The choice of Ekomaru due to political permutations

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor said his decision to drop Njoku and pick Ekomaro was based on political permutations.

He noted that he had no issue with the incumbent Deputy Governor, Njoku,

APC remains the best choice for Imo

Uzodimma said the ruling APC is the best choice for Imo state as he has fulfilled all his campaign promises to the people.

He stated further that he has no need of using employ tactics, propaganda, and deceitful politics to achieve re-election.

“I have enumerated a few of our achievements today just to let Imo people know that the APC government remains the best bet to the attainment of improved life and economic development we all yearn for,”

“So, during the campaign for re-election, I want my work to do the campaigns. So, Imo people that I know are very appreciative of what we have done in the last 43 months.”

Source: Legit.ng