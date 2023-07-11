The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has spoken on the ill-health of Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

66-year-old Governor Akeredolu is seriously ill and has been flown overseas by his family members

Adamu remembered the sick governor and prayed for his speedy recovery, in order to resume office soon

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has declared that the ailing Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is incapacitated and hospitalised.

Adamu spoke on Monday, July 10, in Abuja at a meeting with chairmen of the APC across the country, The Cable reported.

Adamu prays for Akeredolu’s speedy recovery

Speaking with the party stalwarts, Adamu wished Governor Akeredolu a fast recovery, This Day newspaper reported.

Adamu said:

“We regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the governor of Ondo State, who we understand has been hospitalised overseas.

“We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery.”

During the meeting, Adamu also bemoaned the abduction of Paul Omotoso, the party's chairman in Ekiti state.

