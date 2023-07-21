Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State appears to be recovering fast from his illness after a video and photo of him emerged on Friday, July 21

In celebration of his 67th birthday, his wife, First Lady Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, shared a picture of them both in a hospital abroad

The photo would be his first appearance to the media since he handed over administrative duties to his deputy and departed for his medical leave in June

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has released the first photo of her ailing husband, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a birthday tribute on social media to celebrate his 67th birthday.

As seen by Legit.ng on Facebook, the Ondo State First Lady shared the photo on Friday, July 21, with the caption, “Aketi dey Kampe! Victory for us!”

The ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu handed over administrative duties to his deputy in June due to his ill health. Photo Credit: Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

Source: Facebook

It would be the first appearance of the ailing governor on social media since he handed over the helm of affairs to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in June before departing for a medical trip for treatment.

According to SaharaReporters, Akeredolu had departed abroad to treat blood cancer (leukaemia), an illness caused by a rise in the number of white blood cells in the body.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was further gathered that the ailing governor could not sign official documents before he departed for medical leave because of his health status.

The condition also led to the prohibition of mobile phones around him to prevent pictures of his ailing status from getting out on the internet.

Ondo govt confirms Gov Akeredolu's ill health

After this development, the Ondo State government issued a statement confirming that the governor needed rest and would go on sick leave without stating his health condition.

The statement issued by the State’sState’s commissioner for information reads:

“...he (Rotimi Akeredolu) has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to government functionaries when necessary.”

On June 7, the governor officially sought medical leave and directed his deputy to act as the governor.

The medical leave has been extended indefinitely by lawmakers in the Assembly.

APC Chairman Reveals Ailing Governor Akeredolu is in a State of “Extreme Incapacity”

In an earlier report, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, spoke on the ill-health of Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Akeredolu, battling a severe illness, was flown overseas by his family members for treatment.

Adamu remembered the sick governor and prayed for his speedy recovery to resume office soon.

Source: Legit.ng