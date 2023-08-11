Abdulrasheed Bawa is a Nigerian detective and law enforcement agent who served as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from February 24, 2021, to June 14, 2023

Bawa was suspended by President Bola Tinubu over allegations of corruption and has since been in detention at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja

Since his arrest, the DSS has kept mum on the specific offences for which Bawa was arrested, the level of investigation, and whether charges would be filed against him in court

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, on Friday, August 11, asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately release Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sowore, who made this demand via his verified Twitter handle, accused the incumbent administration of playing politics with Bawa’s case.

Omoyeel Sowore has criticised the Tinubu administration for Bawa’s continued detention. Photo credit: @NGRPresident, @YeleSowore

Sowore tells Tinubu to release Bawa

The media entrepreneur-turn politician stated that Nigerian authorities fail to level any charge against Bawa, which “smacks of political persecution”.

He wrote:

“It is now obvious that suspended Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa of @officialEFCC is now a political detainee, his prolonged detention by the lawless @OfficialDSSNG for such a prolonged period without charges smacks of political persecution.

"@officialABAT must release Bawa without further delay.”

