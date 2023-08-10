A blog, Igbo Times Magazine, recently reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the suspension of all courts in Nigeria, alluding to fear of disqualification

The report said Tinubu cited his presidential immunity "and claimed to have uncovered evidence of widespread fraud in the judiciary"

A verification and fact-checking platform, Dubawa, scrutinised the 'news' and found it to be cooked-up

FCT, Abuja - On July 26, a blog, Igbo Times Magazine, published an article claiming President Bola Tinubu has ordered the suspension of all courts in charge of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), Abuja.

The alleged suspension of courts was reportedly over a fear of his disqualification.

Fake news about Tinubu emerges

The post's headline reads:

“Presidential candidate Tinubu announces suspension of all courts in Nigeria, citing fear of disqualification.”

A fact-checking platform, Dubawa, checked the claim.

According to it, the story source’s website is not trustworthy. The platform also added that no credible media outlet corroborated the claim by Igbo Times magazine.

Dubawa also said it reached out to the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson, Barrister Felix Morka, who outrightly quashed the 'report', calling it “arrant nonsense”.

It is noteworthy that the news website of the article has been notorious for often sharing false and misleading reports concerning the 2023 Nigerian presidential elections.

