Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili has fumed at a social media claim by one Jackson Ude that she is “currently negotiating a pathway for Bola Tinubu”

Ude had also claimed Justice Odili "meets regularly with Appeal and Supreme courts” in that regard

The retired justice of the apex court issued a statement on Wednesday, August 9, to express serious displeasure with the allegation

FCT, Abuja - Mary Peter-Odili, a retired justice of the supreme court of Nigeria, has denied the allegations of bias and corrupt practices.

Claims were rife on social media that Mrs Odili was working with judges at the court of appeal to ensure that the case brought by opposition members against President Bola Tinubu is ruled in favour of the incumbent Nigerian leader.

'Smear campaign', Odili fumes at allegation

Peter Obi, flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); are challenging the outcome of the February 25 2023 election which was won by Tinubu, at the tribunal.

Jackson Ude, a Twitter user, had alleged that Peter-Odili is helping President Tinubu secure a favourable judgement at the tribunal. The same man accused former Lagos governor, Babatunde Fashola, of writing a tribunal judgment, prompting the ex-minister to petition the inspector-general of police, Egbetokun Olukayode.

Reacting to the allegation in a press release signed by Felix Enebeli, her spokesman, Odili described the claim as “false and malicious”, The Cable reported.

A report by Leadership newspaper on Thursday, August 10, also noted Odili's reaction.

The statement partly reads:

“We deny every allegation contained in the publication and state that the publication is false, malicious, mischievous and a deliberate attempt at smearing the integrity and solid reputation of her lordship."

Furthermore, Enebeli stated that Odili’s lawyers are on the issue and have demanded a retraction and public apology from Ude.

Obi sends warning to Tinubu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that as the presidential tribunal continues its hearing, the Labour Party and Obi have discredited the written address filed by President Tinubu following the outcome of the February presidential elections.

Obi, through his lawyers, described Tinubu’s team’s recent outburst as “desperation taken too far”.

The written address was forwarded to Messrs Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

