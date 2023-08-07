A prominent Lagos-based lawyer, Festus Ogun, has said Bola Tinubu is not going to do anything different from the immediate past leader of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

Ogun said Tinubu, like Buhari, will not respect the rule of law and human rights in the West African nation

The legal practitioner described the continuous detention of CBN's Godwin Emefiele and EFCC’s Abdulrasheed Bawa as undemocratic

Ikeja, Lagos state - Popular constitutional lawyer Festus Ogun, on Monday, August 7, criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over “the mindless, illegal and continuous detention” of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that on June 10, the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested the governor of the apex bank shortly after President Tinubu suspended him from office and ordered a probe of the CBN.

The DSS and Emefiele have had a turbulent relationship recently. Photo credit: Simon Maina/AFP, Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Although Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of N20 million in July, he was picked up almost immediately by the DSS.

Ogun also knocked President Tinubu for his government's treatment of Abdulrasheed Bawa, who served as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from February 24, 2021, to June 14, 2023, when he was suspended by President Tinubu over allegations of corruption.

The legal practitioner wrote on Twitter:

“From all indications, Bola Tinubu is not going to do anything different from Buhari, especially in respect of respect for the rule of law and human rights. How else can we describe the mindless, illegal, and continuous detention of Emefiele and EFCC’s Bawa? Undemocratic.”

