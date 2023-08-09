Boss Mustapha has made a strong revelation about former President Muhammadu Buhari's preferred choice as running mate

FCT, Abuja - The former secretary to the government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has made a startling revelation about former President Muhammadu Buhari's preferred choice of running mate.

Buhari preferred Mamora, not Osinbajo, Boss Mustapha says

While Mustapha did not disclose whether it is during the 2015 or the 2019 presidential election, he noted that Buhari wanted Senator Adeleke Olurunnimbe Mamora to be his running mate and not former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The former SGF made this disclosure during a 'Thank You' dinner organised by Mr Akinbode Oluwafemi led Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) held in Abuja, The Guardian reported.

Mustapha disclosed that Mamora was one of the members of the federal executive council (FEC) that Buhari held in high esteem.

He however did not expatiate on whether Buhari’s preference for Mamora was prior to his second term in office or in the build-up to the 2015 poll when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, then national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was said to have nominated the former president Prof Yemi Osinbajo to serve as Buhari’s running mate, Premium Times reported.

