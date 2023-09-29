The NNPP has fired back at the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje

The NNPP described Ganduje as a liability who lacks the political clout to deliver President Bola Tinubu and his party in the next general election in 2027

Ganduje had called NNPP's Rabiu Kwankwaso a serial loser, prompting the brutal response from the opposition party

FCT, Abuja - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), cannot deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election.

NNPP was reacting to a jibe from Ganduje, who called him a serial loser, Daily Trust reported.

The war of words between NNPP, Kwankwaso, and Ganduje continues. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

“You’re a liability to Tinubu”, NNPP to Ganduje

A statement on Wednesday, September 28, by Yakubu Shendam, the NNPP’s national publicity secretary, said Ganduje should not be taken seriously by any well-meaning Nigerian as a result of the alleged scandals linked to him.

This Day Newspaper also noted that the NNPP said it was only in Nigeria that a “morally bankrupt, treacherous and corrupt person”, like Ganduje, could still be given relevance, adding that the immediate past governor of Kano state is already a liability to the APC.

The statement partly reads:

“Take it or leave it, Ganduje is a liability to Tinubu, a liability to his party APC and a liability to the country, and I can bet that with Ganduje as the National Chairman, President Bola Tinubu is going to lose the 2027 presidential election because Nigerians will not vote for him.”

It added:

“Every Nigerian knows the story behind the only election he claimed to have won in 2019. It was yet, another election he lost woefully.”

